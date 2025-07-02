WCM Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Interparfums worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 52.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Interparfums by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Interparfums by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Interparfums during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interparfums by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (down from $169.00) on shares of Interparfums in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

In other Interparfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Interparfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $183,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.96, for a total transaction of $53,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,638. This trade represents a 20.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $376,039. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $134.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average is $127.52. Interparfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.65 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.21 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

