WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 6,261 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,635,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for 1.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $550,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $305,747,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $295,982,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after acquiring an additional 805,637 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,050,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,032,000 after acquiring an additional 522,032 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $153,946,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

LPL Financial Stock Down 0.5%

LPLA opened at $373.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $390.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.14.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

