WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 18,181 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Primerica worth $16,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,288,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 779,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,691,000 after buying an additional 82,921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 39,199.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,132,000 after acquiring an additional 442,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Primerica by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,194,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $277.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.98. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.98 and a 52-week high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $803.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.98%.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.