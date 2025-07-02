WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 11,491 Shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 378,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,491 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Vista Oil & Gas worth $18,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,022,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,307,000 after purchasing an additional 222,165 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Gemsstock Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,912,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 795.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 173,632 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Vista Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Vista Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of VIST opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.