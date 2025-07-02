WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,383,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 3.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 2.47% of Waste Connections worth $1,230,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,293,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,836,000 after purchasing an additional 174,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,644,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,041,000 after purchasing an additional 356,798 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after buying an additional 2,269,652 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,672,000 after acquiring an additional 899,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,214,000 after buying an additional 150,683 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Melius initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $186.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.41. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.36 and a 52-week high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

