WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 272,537 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,003,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272,537 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $295,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after buying an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $254,018,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,018,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 220.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.56. The company has a market cap of $221.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

