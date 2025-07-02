WCM Investment Management LLC Has $49.54 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 3,127.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,579 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $49,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in PDD by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of PDD by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

PDD Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $87.11 and a 12 month high of $155.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.37 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $20.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.