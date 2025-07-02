WCM Investment Management LLC Has $17.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $17,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lancaster Colony by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $172.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.47. Lancaster Colony Corporation has a 52-week low of $156.14 and a 52-week high of $202.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.60.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $457.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.47 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Corporation will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LANC shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LANC

About Lancaster Colony

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.