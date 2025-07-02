WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $25,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $1,791.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.12 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,782.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,835.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1,666.22 and a 12 month high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($20.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($14.00) by ($6.50). White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

