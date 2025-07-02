WCM Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,294 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of ICU Medical worth $33,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,779,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 4,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $640,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308. This trade represents a 45.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total transaction of $278,987.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,141.60. The trade was a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,097 shares of company stock worth $4,860,156. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical stock opened at $134.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.13. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.26 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

