WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,078,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the period. monday.com makes up 2.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of monday.com worth $1,007,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of monday.com by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNDY. Wall Street Zen upgraded monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays cut their target price on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.09.

monday.com Price Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $303.76 on Wednesday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $188.01 and a 12 month high of $342.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.96, a PEG ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

