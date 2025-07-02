WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $15,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Investors PTY Ltd. now owns 25,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 258,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after buying an additional 93,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 530,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,905,000 after buying an additional 117,810 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $194.73 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.83 and a 12-month high of $281.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average of $173.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.15). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $684.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 16.88%.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.45.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

