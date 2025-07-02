WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires 121,590 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,463,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,590 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $136,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 65,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 19.8% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 42,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

