Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 53,857 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,857 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Gold Fields worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Gold Fields by 1,594.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,114,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,849 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 153.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,486,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,832,000 after buying an additional 900,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 772,928 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,033,000. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,346,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.02. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $26.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

