Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 9,225 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $35,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,051.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $888.75 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,058.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,040.35.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

