Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $14.18 Million Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $14,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PDD by 9,469.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,678,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,948,000 after buying an additional 39,263,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,662,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,986,000 after buying an additional 268,662 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,603,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,253,000 after buying an additional 4,673,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $812,246,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of PDD by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,978,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded PDD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PDD from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $160.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $121.00 price target on PDD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Shares of PDD opened at $105.49 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $155.67. The company has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $108.46.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.88). PDD had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $20.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

