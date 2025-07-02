Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $11.76 Million Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,705 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,633 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. GHE LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in American Express by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 19,353 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of AXP opened at $322.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $220.43 and a 12 month high of $326.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.