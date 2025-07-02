Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,320 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,528 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $23,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $162.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.78. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.56 and a 52 week high of $262.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp downgraded First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. This represents a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,172. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

