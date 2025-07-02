Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 501 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 1.1% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 41.8% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Snowflake by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 45,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.5%

Snowflake stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.11. 404,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,051,454. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day moving average is $174.12. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $225.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 306,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $68,184,434.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,818,687.22. This trade represents a 64.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,544 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $341,193.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 35,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,398. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,354,257 shares of company stock valued at $288,611,422. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

