Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Invests $259,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,710 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 3,657.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.66.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.42. 892,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,279,431. The stock has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.70. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $129.38.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

