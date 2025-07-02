Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,515,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 222,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 878.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,600,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,762,000 after buying an additional 1,436,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. 83,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,223. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.69.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.