Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,839,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148,307 shares during the quarter. Vipshop accounts for approximately 7.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Vipshop worth $248,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,060,000 after acquiring an additional 79,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,991,000 after acquiring an additional 908,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,604 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Stock Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

