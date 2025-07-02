Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance

VSQTF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.34.

Victory Square Technologies Company Profile

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

