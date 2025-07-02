Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Performance
VSQTF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.17. Victory Square Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.34.
Victory Square Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Victory Square Technologies
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Aeva & Mobileye: LiDAR Stocks Powering the Autonomous Revolution
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Capitalize on Volatility: 3 Finance Stocks Thriving in 2025
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Dan Ives’ Bold $5 Trillion Forecast for Microsoft Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.