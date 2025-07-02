Versarien (LON:VRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%.
Versarien Price Performance
VRS stock opened at GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £396,100.00, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.13. Versarien has a 12 month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.14 ($0.00). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.
Versarien Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Versarien
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Capitalize on Volatility: 3 Finance Stocks Thriving in 2025
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Dan Ives’ Bold $5 Trillion Forecast for Microsoft Stock
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Stocks With Near-Unanimous Buys That Could Rally Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.