Versarien (LON:VRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Versarien had a negative net margin of 225.06% and a negative return on equity of 216.70%.

VRS stock opened at GBX 0.02 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £396,100.00, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.13. Versarien has a 12 month low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.14 ($0.00). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

