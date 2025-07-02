VersaBank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:VBNK)

VersaBank (TSE:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 4th.

VersaBank Trading Up 0.1%

VBNK stock opened at C$15.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.70. VersaBank has a 12 month low of C$12.18 and a 12 month high of C$25.75. The company has a market cap of C$504.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on VersaBank from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

