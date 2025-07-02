Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 111,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $99.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.