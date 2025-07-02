Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 490.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $706.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $714.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $606.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $588.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

