Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Has $90,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

