Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,295 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,483,000 after buying an additional 15,300,066 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,788,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,009 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,887 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,583,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,286,000 after acquiring an additional 45,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.59.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

