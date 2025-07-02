Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO) Receives $110.09 Average PT from Analysts

Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.09.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

In other Veralto news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 31,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $2,968,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 17,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,042.78. The trade was a 64.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,370. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Veralto by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its holdings in Veralto by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $102.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. Veralto has a 1-year low of $83.87 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Veralto had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

