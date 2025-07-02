Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $7,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.98. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

