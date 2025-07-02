Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.98. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

