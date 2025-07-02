Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.20 and a 200-day moving average of $77.85. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

