Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Position Cut by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTHR. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTHR opened at $272.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $213.11 and a 52-week high of $273.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.7666 dividend. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

