Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $283.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $284.62.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.