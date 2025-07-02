VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ASX:ESPO) Plans Final Dividend of $1.04

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ASX:ESPO – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 1.04 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 3,366.7% increase from VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.