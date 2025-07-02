VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF Plans Final Dividend of $0.17 (ASX:REIT)

VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF (ASX:REIT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

VanEck FTSE International Property (Hedged) ETF Stock Performance

