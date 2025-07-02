VanEck Australian Resources ETF (ASX:MVR) Announces Final Dividend of $0.51

VanEck Australian Resources ETF (ASX:MVR – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.
VanEck Australian Resources ETF Stock Performance
