VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV) Plans Final Dividend of $0.16

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, July 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.