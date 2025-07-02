Value Stocks To Consider – June 29th

Invesco QQQ, Circle Internet Group, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic worth based on fundamentals like earnings, cash flow or book value. They typically feature lower price-to‐earnings and price-to‐book ratios than the broader market and may offer dividends. Investors buy value stocks expecting the market to eventually recognize their true value, driving share prices higher. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $548.09. The company had a trading volume of 57,440,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,006,887. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.76 and a 200-day moving average of $503.88. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $549.99.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded down $33.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,859,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,664,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,273.75. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $287.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,851,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $289.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08.

