Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 96,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 195,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Baird R W raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

