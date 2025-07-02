Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Lifted by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.8%

TFC opened at $44.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

