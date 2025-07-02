Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,480,351 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672,958 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 1.53% of Transocean worth $42,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transocean by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIG shares. BTIG Research set a $5.00 price target on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.50. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 18.79%. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $61,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,537.98. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

