Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 687.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,176 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $72,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

TT opened at $434.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $438.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trane Technologies

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.