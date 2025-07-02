Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CEO Lisa M. Harper Sells 350,000 Shares

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $1,162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,266,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,623.96. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Torrid Stock Down 5.8%
CURV opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.
Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $265.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CURV
Torrid Company Profile
Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Torrid
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.