Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) CEO Lisa M. Harper Sells 350,000 Shares

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa M. Harper sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $1,162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,266,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,484,623.96. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CURV opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.96 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $265.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Torrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

