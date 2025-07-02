Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading 100% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) shot up 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.90 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 13,132,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average session volume of 2,282,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.66.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

