The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 6.9% in the first quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 869.6% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 93,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,595,000 after purchasing an additional 84,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $264.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.16. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $207.48 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The firm has a market cap of $154.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $1,041,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,705 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,048 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.