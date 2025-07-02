The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Home Depot by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 1,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 12,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $373.09 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $364.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.90.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.42%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.