The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Raised by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.8% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 326.7% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Citigroup cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $595.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $706.23 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $714.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $606.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.74. The company has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.