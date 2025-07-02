The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Holdings Lessened by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $950.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.34 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

